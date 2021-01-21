Advertisement

Inauguration Day quiet at the Texas Capitol despite protest threat

By Matt Zdun
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police had been bracing for demonstrations and protests at state capitols across the country on Inauguration Day, but in Austin, the scene was quiet.

Only a handful of supporters of President Biden and former President Trump stood outside the Capitol.

Jacob K., who supports the former president, made the trek to Austin from the Waco area, to protest, but to witness history.

“I just want to be here to bear witness to a historical day,” he said.

“You know, I don’t want to read it in a textbook, Facebook or any other place,” he added.

Norma Luna, a Killeen resident, visited the Capitol to celebrate an administration marked by firsts.

“It just feels like we can breathe today,” Luna said.

“To have, you know, the first female vice president and to have Biden, you know, this is his third run and just to have that connection to Obama to just such positive memories from the past,” she said.

Throughout the day, Texas state troopers, Texas National Guard and Austin police officers greatly outnumbered demonstrators at the Capitol.

A few visitors brought signs.

None visibly displayed weapons, as had been seen at previous demonstrations in Austin last year.

Capitol grounds will reopen on Thursday.

They had been closed by the Department of Public Safety since Saturday “out of an abundance of caution.”

State lawmakers are not scheduled to meet again until next Tuesday.

