Local 6th graders say battling COVID-19, racism, would be their priorities if they were president

Most of the students indicated that controlling COVID-19 and fighting racism would be their top...
Most of the students indicated that controlling COVID-19 and fighting racism would be their top priorities if they were president.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A class of sixth graders at Copperas Cove Junior High School received a hands-on inauguration lesson, Wednesday.

Their teacher, Sheila Gilbert, played a portion of President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech and then asked the students to imagine they were the newly inaugurated president.

She urged them to identify their three top priorities if they were president and write their own inauguration speeches.

“I wanted them to think about changes that can make in society now as young adults and changes they might want to make when they’re older,” Gilbert said.

Most of the students indicated that controlling COVID-19 and fighting racism would be their top priorities if they were president.

“Racism is a very bad thing that is going on all over the world,” said sixth grader Isabella Hunt.

“It has to stop because we need to bring each other up not build each other down.”

Gilbert said the students are aware of the issues going on in the country because they are plugged into social media.

She hopes the lesson is a way for them to communicate their perspectives in a civil manner.

“Right or wrong we all have the right to our opinions, but I also want them to know that you have to be respectful and even when you don’t agree you have to be respectful and kind and peaceful,” Gilbert said.

The students were also keenly aware that they were experiencing a historic moment Wednesday as Kamala Harris became the first Black and South Asian woman—and the first woman ever—to serve as vice president of the United States.

“It shows you that other women can be that when they grow up,” said Hunt, adding she’s not sure she’d want the job and its heavy responsibility.

