Local businessman’s dream survives historic pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco native is celebrating his first year of business after turning his hobby into a unique store offering vintage and goods, but what makes his success even more impressive is that he’s done it all during a pandemic.

When Deoryen Thornton opened Clasé Vintage & Goods on Jan. 11, 2020 at 108 North 25th St. in Waco just off Austin Avenue, he no idea a historic pandemic was looming.

“To be honest I wasn’t worried. I kind of needed that time to think because when I opened the store everything happened so fast and it was more successful than I thought it be,” Thornton said.

“So, I used that time to work on my online presence and then get the store going at the same time.”

Clasé Vintage and Goods sells original vintage pieces from the 70′s, 80′s and 90′s.

Thornton says he believes in quality clothing that lasts and may have three or four owners in a lifetime.

Online his inventory includes a variety of vintage T-shirts showcasing everything from Harley Davidson to Disney to Baylor, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Pulp Fiction and a 1989 Baseball All-star team.

The storefront offers even more options including jeans and coats, stylish jackets, and even vintage cameras and video recorders.

Thornton graduated in 2014 from Connally High School and attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton where he played on the football team for two years before he was injured.

“Chasing that dream, I got injured and so I stayed in school a year after that trying to find myself,” Thornton said.

“I dropped out of school went and got a job and realized if I wanted to stay in Waco I needed to hustle and try and make a business.”

He first tried opening a clothing business in 2019 called Way Limited on Austin Avenue, but said he realized his price point there was too high for the market so he closed up shop and regrouped.

That’s when Clasé Vintage and Goods was born and it’s a business he says comes naturally to him.

“I’ve always been stylish and wanted to dress up so this is just a God-given given talent that I couldn’t not do something with,” he said.

Thornton said he’s thankful that multiple generations of shoppers are supporting him online and in the store.

He thinks from here the sky is the limit.

“If I’m being totally honest, I went into the business with little funds,” Thornton said.

“Other people would say I really didn’t have the capital to start my business. Now I’m starting to see a little bit of profit from the store. The success is pretty good.”

Thornton said in the coming days he hopes to debut not only vintage, but also original new merchandise he designs for the store.

He hopes to build on that and one day live out his dream as being known as a successful entrepreneur.

“You know since we’re still in the pandemic it’s still not as fun as if we were out of the pandemic, but we’ve done our best to kind of uplift the spirits by dropping merch and we’re staying really active on social media,” Thornton said.

“So, our faith is high and our happiness is high. So with the pandemic or without, we’ll be good.”

Clasé Vintage and Goods is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

