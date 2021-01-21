Advertisement

Man arrested after local officer dragged by car indicted

The officer clung to the side of the car so he wouldn’t be run over, and was ultimately able to...
The officer clung to the side of the car so he wouldn’t be run over, and was ultimately able to reach into the car and stop the vehicle from colliding with other vehicles or the apartment building. (File)(wagm)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man arrested after a Waco police officer was dragged for nearly 40 yards after getting caught in the door of a vehicle whose driver he was attempting to stop in November was indicted Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant.

Deontre Thomas remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling more than $143,000.

He’s also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to online records.

Thomas was arrested on Nov. 20 after the officer, who was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex on West Waco Drive, attempted to stop the driver of a Chevrolet Cruse after smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

The driver accelerated, catching the officer in the door of the vehicle.

The officer clung to the side of the car so he wouldn’t be run over, and was ultimately able to reach into the car and stop the vehicle from colliding with other vehicles or the apartment building.

After the driver was arrested, officers found drugs and a stolen handgun in the car, police said.

The officer escaped serious injury, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
Officers made an arrest following a brief pursuit after a Waco woman who was being attacked by...
Police make arrest after local woman assaulted by ex; victim called 911 during the attack
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
A federal investigation against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains in play. (File)
No pardon for Texas attorney general in last-minute list

Latest News

Justin Roper, 30, remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000.
Central Texas man arrested after SWAT standoff indicted for online solicitation
Deoryen Thornton opened Clasé Vintage & Goods on Jan. 11, 2020 with no idea a historic pandemic...
Local businessman’s dream survives historic pandemic
Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Police make arrest in Dec. 26 shooting that left local man dead
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Arrest warrant issued for area business owner who entered US Capitol on Jan. 6