Man arrested after local officer dragged by car indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man arrested after a Waco police officer was dragged for nearly 40 yards after getting caught in the door of a vehicle whose driver he was attempting to stop in November was indicted Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant.

Deontre Thomas remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling more than $143,000.

He’s also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to online records.

Thomas was arrested on Nov. 20 after the officer, who was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex on West Waco Drive, attempted to stop the driver of a Chevrolet Cruse after smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

The driver accelerated, catching the officer in the door of the vehicle.

The officer clung to the side of the car so he wouldn’t be run over, and was ultimately able to reach into the car and stop the vehicle from colliding with other vehicles or the apartment building.

After the driver was arrested, officers found drugs and a stolen handgun in the car, police said.

The officer escaped serious injury, police said.

