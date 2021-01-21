More Rounds of Rain Thursday, Drier Friday

The upper-level disturbance responsible for Wednesday’s rain is still parked over Baja California but as the low moves eastward today, it’ll kick up another few rounds of rain before rain chances finally taper off Friday. We’ll begin the morning with some drizzle or some fog in addition to some scattered rain too. The morning’s best rain chances will come along and north of Highway 84 (which stretches from Goldthwaite through Waco and Mexia) and also west of I-35. Morning rain potential will hover near 40% and should actually come down around midday but will jump back up to near 60% for much of the afternoon as another round of rain moves in. Rain today should generally be light-to-moderate although some heavier pockets will be possible in the afternoon and we could even hear a rumble of thunder or two. Rain should taper off some after sunset but a 30% to 40% chance of rain returns close to midnight tonight through sunrise Friday. Rain chances Friday will come to a close before lunchtime as a cold front sinks into the area.

As far as temperatures go, we’ll kick off the morning today in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s but thanks to a warm front nearing our area, we’re expecting highs today to be about 10° warmer than yesterday in the low-to-mid 60s. Even with a cold front moving in tonight, temperatures will only fall into the mid 50s but then rebound back into the mid 60s Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Outside of a low chance of rain Friday night after 8 PM, Friday should remain mostly rain-free and Saturday might remain mostly rain-free too. Saturday’s rain chances are near 30% and should start to creep back up during the afternoon and evening leading into a 60% chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms Sunday. Sunday’s rain chances will be highest during the afternoon before a cold front moves in and thanks to highs in the low-to-mid 70s, we’ll be on the lookout for a few scattered thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely for the time being with Sunday’s storms, but it’ll be something we watch carefully. Rain should exit the area Monday morning with a mostly dry week in store for us next week. As of now, next week’s best rain potential may come Wednesday and again into the weekend.

