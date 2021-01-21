Advertisement

One suspect shot in officer-involved shooting at College Station business

College Station police block off part of the Highway 6 feeder road near University Drive.
College Station police block off part of the Highway 6 feeder road near University Drive.(KBTX)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating an early morning shooting.

College Station police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a business in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway Thursday morning.

Police say preliminary information is that one suspect was shot around 1 a.m. No officer was injured, according to CSPD.

The Highway 6 northbound service road was closed from Harvey Road to University Drive but it is back open.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
Officers made an arrest following a brief pursuit after a Waco woman who was being attacked by...
Police make arrest after local woman assaulted by ex; victim called 911 during the attack
A federal investigation against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains in play. (File)
No pardon for Texas attorney general in last-minute list

Latest News

Between security concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden's inauguration was a...
Politics professor looks at inauguration differences
Waco ISD has asked parents to weigh in on next year’s school calendar, which will have shorter...
Waco ISD asks for input on 2021-2022 calendar
Patrick Warren, Sr. was shot to death by a Killeen police officer on Jan. 10.
Family attorney responds to KPD video release in officer involved shooting
Indian Spring Middle School will be closed for in-person instruction Jan. 21-29.
Local Middle School moving to fully remote instruction