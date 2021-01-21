One suspect shot in officer-involved shooting at College Station business

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating an early morning shooting.

College Station police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a business in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway Thursday morning.

Police say preliminary information is that one suspect was shot around 1 a.m. No officer was injured, according to CSPD.

The Highway 6 northbound service road was closed from Harvey Road to University Drive but it is back open.

