Pilots who landed plane on I-35 after engine failed identified

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The pilots of the plane who had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 35 in Gainesville Tuesday night have been identified.

Ivan Martinez from Tucson, Ariz., was flying the 1969 Cessna 150 single engine plane over Gainesville when the engine started to fail.

Passenger Sergio Guardado, who is from Irving and is also a pilot, took control.

Guardado flew the plane under the U.S. Highway 82 bridge before landing in the southbound lanes of I-35.

“They were going to stop at the airport over in Gainesville and refuel when they had the engine failure,” Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett said.

Tackett said Guardado was the more experienced pilot.

A southbound 18-wheeler hit the plane after the landing.

Nobody was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Authorities closed a stretch of the interstate after the landing and a couple of hours after the plane touched down, the driver of a southbound pickup drove past a road block.

The truck hit a Gainesville police unit, which in turn struck a nearby Department of Public Safety unit.

The pickup then hit a cable barrier on the highway.

The 24-year-old driver was arrested.

