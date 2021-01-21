Advertisement

Police make arrest in Dec. 26 shooting that left local man dead

Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with murder in connection with a shooting on the day after Christmas that left a Temple man dead.

Elvin DaShaun Worthey, 31, was found dead after officers responded to a report of gunfire at around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 900 block of North 2nd Street in Temple.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rush on Dec. 30.

He turned himself in to Temple police at around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday and was taken to the Bell County Jail.

He’s also named in misdemeanor criminal mischief and marijuana possession complaints, according to online records.

His bonds total more than $1 million.

