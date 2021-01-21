Police make arrest in Dec. 26 shooting that left local man dead

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with murder in connection with a shooting on the day after Christmas that left a Temple man dead.

Elvin DaShaun Worthey, 31, was found dead after officers responded to a report of gunfire at around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 900 block of North 2nd Street in Temple.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rush on Dec. 30.

He turned himself in to Temple police at around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday and was taken to the Bell County Jail.

He’s also named in misdemeanor criminal mischief and marijuana possession complaints, according to online records.

His bonds total more than $1 million.

