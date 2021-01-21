Poor vaccine access and health disparities focus for local group

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Healthcare and the COVID-19 vaccine are priorities for new president Joe Biden, and it’s something the Waco community is talking about as well.

This week, the Waco Community Race Relations Coalition hosted a forum on disparities in healthcare. Jo Welter, chair of the board of directors for the coalition, said while the vaccines were not the reason for the forum, access to the them was a major discussion topic.

Welter said she hopes the city will make changes to make the vaccine more accessible to vulnerable people, especially the Black and Latino communities.

In Wednesday’s COVID update meeting, Mayor Dillon Meek said the city recognized issues with the vaccine sign-up process, and committed to making it fair.

Welter said it is difficult for vulnerable groups to sign up for the vaccine because they may not have access to a phone or to a computer.

On Wednesday, Meek announced changes to the process, including getting rid of the online registration and creating a wait list.

“We are committed to evaluating our process as I mentioned, and making adjustments to make sure this is an equitable process, and make sure that everyone will have a fair and equitable opportunity to get this vaccine through our public health district,” Meek said.

Welter said there are other ways the city can make vaccines more accessible, and encouraged people to reach out to the city.

“They do have a voice, and that our city and county leaders here in Waco and McLennan county are very accessible to us,” Welter said.

“Call them, talk to them, encourage them to make these vulnerable parts of our community a priority.”

Welter said if the community does not have discussion about race and the impacts of it, there is no way to move forward.

The entire forum is available online.

