Advertisement

Poor vaccine access and health disparities focus for local group

The city of Waco made changes to vaccine sign-up process.
The city of Waco made changes to vaccine sign-up process.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Healthcare and the COVID-19 vaccine are priorities for new president Joe Biden, and it’s something the Waco community is talking about as well.

This week, the Waco Community Race Relations Coalition hosted a forum on disparities in healthcare. Jo Welter, chair of the board of directors for the coalition, said while the vaccines were not the reason for the forum, access to the them was a major discussion topic.

Welter said she hopes the city will make changes to make the vaccine more accessible to vulnerable people, especially the Black and Latino communities.

In Wednesday’s COVID update meeting, Mayor Dillon Meek said the city recognized issues with the vaccine sign-up process, and committed to making it fair.

Welter said it is difficult for vulnerable groups to sign up for the vaccine because they may not have access to a phone or to a computer.

On Wednesday, Meek announced changes to the process, including getting rid of the online registration and creating a wait list.

“We are committed to evaluating our process as I mentioned, and making adjustments to make sure this is an equitable process, and make sure that everyone will have a fair and equitable opportunity to get this vaccine through our public health district,” Meek said.

Welter said there are other ways the city can make vaccines more accessible, and encouraged people to reach out to the city.

“They do have a voice, and that our city and county leaders here in Waco and McLennan county are very accessible to us,” Welter said.

“Call them, talk to them, encourage them to make these vulnerable parts of our community a priority.”

Welter said if the community does not have discussion about race and the impacts of it, there is no way to move forward.

The entire forum is available online.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
Officers made an arrest following a brief pursuit after a Waco woman who was being attacked by...
Police make arrest after local woman assaulted by ex; victim called 911 during the attack
A federal investigation against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains in play. (File)
No pardon for Texas attorney general in last-minute list

Latest News

Saga Cruise Lines announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they've received both...
Cruise line requires passengers to get COVID vaccine
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
The actor and former California governor urges people to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
Schwarzenegger on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Come with me if you want to live’
Dick and Shirley Meek, ages 89 and 87, died from COVID-19 within minutes of each other. Their...
Holding hands, couple married 70 years dies from COVID-19 minutes apart