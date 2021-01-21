Salado Lady Eagles wear pants of the past with future goals in mind

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A blast from the past is on display in Salado, Texas.

“I love them. I had them in high school so it was kind of like an old school type thing,” said Diane Konarik, the Salado girls basketball coach.

Coach Konarik has wanted to see one of her teams rock these breakaway pants for a long time, but the decision has always been up to the seniors and no other group said yes.

“I absolutely love them. I wanted them last year but those seniors were not for it,” said Amanda Cantu, Salado senior.

It’s no secret that playing during a pandemic, just isn’t quite as fun but the pants help.

“It’s brought us down just a little bit because we haven’t had a lot of opportunities last year and the year before, but these pants really just make us happy,” said Katie Law, Salado senior.

The pants also tie into a goal for the Lady Eagles. They saw a team from West Texas rock them at state last year.

“Our main goal is to get to state and we saw that Shallowater had those paints at state and we just kind of wanted to take after that,” explained Amanda Cantu.

