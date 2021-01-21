Advertisement

Salado Lady Eagles wear pants of the past with future goals in mind

Salado Girls Basketball
Salado Girls Basketball(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A blast from the past is on display in Salado, Texas.

“I love them. I had them in high school so it was kind of like an old school type thing,” said Diane Konarik, the Salado girls basketball coach.

Coach Konarik has wanted to see one of her teams rock these breakaway pants for a long time, but the decision has always been up to the seniors and no other group said yes.

“I absolutely love them. I wanted them last year but those seniors were not for it,” said Amanda Cantu, Salado senior.

It’s no secret that playing during a pandemic, just isn’t quite as fun but the pants help.

“It’s brought us down just a little bit because we haven’t had a lot of opportunities last year and the year before, but these pants really just make us happy,” said Katie Law, Salado senior.

The pants also tie into a goal for the Lady Eagles. They saw a team from West Texas rock them at state last year.

“Our main goal is to get to state and we saw that Shallowater had those paints at state and we just kind of wanted to take after that,” explained Amanda Cantu.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
The Waco Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Richard Karr Motors on Loop 340...
Armed and masked men rob local car dealership, customers, then escape in pickup later found abandoned
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35
The FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right)...
Two more Texas men charged in connection with US Capitol riot

Latest News

Baylor vs. Arkansas
Ursin has 20 points, No. 9 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 77-58
Ellison Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Ellison’s Tyler Geisleman
Ellison Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Ellison’s Tyler Geisleman
McLennan baseball ranked No. 5 in preseason poll