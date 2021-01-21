Showers Continue, Fog Possible...Before Friday Morning Cold Front

Tonight we will keep the chance for some scattered showers in Central Texas before a cold front drops our way by tomorrow morning. Tonight, ahead of the front, clouds keep temperatures cool and regulated, only getting into the mid 50s overnight after seeing highs in the low to mid 60s today. Fog and drizzle are also a possibility for Friday morning.

After the front passes, we will enjoy a nice break from the rain for most of Friday afternoon. The clouds will still be here but we might even get to see a few peaks of sun every now and again. Temperatures should be pleasant with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

After a short-lived break, the wet weather pattern returns with scattered showers back for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday brings low-end rain chances but those chances go up for Sunday, especially overnight Sunday into Monday as another cold front moves in. Along the front overnight Sunday, some of the activity could be strong to even severe storms so that’s the day to watch. There’s still time for changes to happen...the front could speed up or slow down, rain could linger behind the front, the line of storms could initiate farther east...all of these things will be fine-tuned over the next few days.

