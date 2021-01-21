Advertisement

Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home

Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.(Somerville Police Department)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) – A Somerville teenager is facing multiple charges following an investigation by the Somerville Police Department.

Police Chief Jake Sullivan told KBTX Mayor Micheal Bradford’s son, Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.

Sullivan said a search warrant was first executed last week.

A second search warrant was served Wednesday morning.

Sullivan said the teen is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and delivery of a controlled substance among others.

There is also a charge for injury to a child / elderly / disabled criminal negligence.

Bradford was held in the Burleson County Jail with a bond of $195,000.

