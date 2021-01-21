Advertisement

Temple College nursing students qualify to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - In an agreement with the Bell County Public Health Department, Temple College has agreed to vaccinate nursing students and those volunteering to help administer vaccines at distribution centers.

Shelley Pearson with Temple College stresses that the list for volunteers at the vaccination hubs is entirely separate. Students who don’t volunteer will have to register with the county when more vaccine becomes available. In spite of the wait, Pearson says most students are anxious to get it done.

“They won’t receive any special treatment as far as going ahead or getting an appointment ahead of anybody else,” she said.

“They will be included in that 1A group and initially, they weren’t. As we’ve all learned, the virus isn’t necessarily confined to one place. They students are enthusiastic because they want to make sure that A, they can get back to a clinical setting, and B, when they’re there, they’re protected like the others that provide patient care as well.”

School officials say they’re considering making the vaccine a requirement for nursing students for clinicals. However, Pearson says this decision won’t be happening any time soon.

“It’s not gonna happen until it’s widely available but I can’t say it won’t be required,” she said.

“There are areas that to be in a healthcare situation, it is required that you have certain safety measures.”

Moving forward, Bell County officials say the vaccination hubs will now be open Tuesday through Saturday to allow less delays in receiving vaccines. As for the nursing students, a vaccination is still entirely their decision, for now.

