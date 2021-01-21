Ursin has 20 points, No. 9 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 77-58

Stillwater,Oklahoma (AP) -Moon Ursin scored 20 points and No. 9 Baylor bounced back from a rare loss to beat Oklahoma State 77-58 on Wednesday night. Ursin made 7 of 14 shots and had eight rebounds.

Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Didi Richards added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Baylor had won 61 straight at home before falling to Iowa State on Saturday.

That was Baylor’s first game in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. Natasha Mack scored 21 points, and Ja’Mee Asberry added 17 for Oklahoma State.

