Advertisement

Ursin has 20 points, No. 9 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 77-58

Baylor vs. Arkansas
Baylor vs. Arkansas(Baylor WBB)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stillwater,Oklahoma (AP) -Moon Ursin scored 20 points and No. 9 Baylor bounced back from a rare loss to beat Oklahoma State 77-58 on Wednesday night. Ursin made 7 of 14 shots and had eight rebounds.

Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Didi Richards added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Baylor had won 61 straight at home before falling to Iowa State on Saturday.

That was Baylor’s first game in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19.  Natasha Mack scored 21 points, and Ja’Mee Asberry added 17 for Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
The Waco Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Richard Karr Motors on Loop 340...
Armed and masked men rob local car dealership, customers, then escape in pickup later found abandoned
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35
The FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right)...
Two more Texas men charged in connection with US Capitol riot

Latest News

Chrislyn Carr
Baylor WBB Adds 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year from Texas Tech
#2 Baylor hosts #9 Kansas
Bulter leads Bears past #9 Kansas
Mulkey vs ISU
Lady Bears fall to Iowa State in return from COVID protocol
Baylor MBB beats Tech
HIGHLIGHTS: Strong finish leads #2 Baylor past #15 Texas Tech