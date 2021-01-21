Advertisement

Waco ISD asks for input on 2021-2022 calendar

By Robyn Geske
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD has asked parents to weigh in on next year’s school calendar, which will have shorter school days.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district added 15 minutes to the school day last year.

That’s because the district said they could “bank days” in the event of a district-wide shut down in response to a Coronavirus outbreak.

Deena Cornblum, the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for the district, says back in July 2020, the board adopted a school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year with the additional time in order to meet the state minimum of 75,600 instructional minutes.

But, Cornblum says the added time made school days at Waco ISD some of the longest in the area.

That’s why she said they’ve reconsidered for next year.

“We always want a little bit of cushion on our calendars,” Cornblum said. “But after looking at where the other districts are, and analyzing ours we decided that maybe we didn’t need that much.”

Again, three different calendars are up for public comment. The district will accept comments until 5:00pm, February 5th.

For a look at the calendars, as well as the submission form, click here.

