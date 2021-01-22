Baylor softball dedicates season to former assistant coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head softball coach, Glenn Moore announced that this upcoming season will be dedicated to their former assistant coach Mark Lumley.

Lumley died in December after a long battle with cancer.

Coach Moore said the team will wear ribbons in his honor, among other tributes.

“It’s daily that I run across something at practice or around the office that I want to step in his office or send him a text or joke with him about. So its daily and that’s gonna stay with us and I hope it always does,’ said Coach Moore.

Oklahoma State reached out to Baylor, they will be wearing a patch on their helmets in his honor as well.

