Baylor softball dedicates season to former assistant coach

Mark Lumley
Mark Lumley(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head softball coach, Glenn Moore announced that this upcoming season will be dedicated to their former assistant coach Mark Lumley.

Lumley died in December after a long battle with cancer.

Coach Moore said the team will wear ribbons in his honor, among other tributes.

“It’s daily that I run across something at practice or around the office that I want to step in his office or send him a text or joke with him about. So its daily and that’s gonna stay with us and I hope it always does,’ said Coach Moore.

Oklahoma State reached out to Baylor, they will be wearing a patch on their helmets in his honor as well.

