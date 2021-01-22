Advertisement

Bell County plans drive-thru to administer 2nd doses of Pfizer vaccine

Bell County health officials will use a drive-thru site next month at the Expo Center to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Bell County health officials will use a drive-thru site next month at the Expo Center to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. (File)(WIFR)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Administration of second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bell County is expected to begin on Feb. 3 at a drive-thru site at the Bell County Expo Center, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, health officials announced Thursday.

Residents who received the first dose of the vaccine at one of the county’s two vaccination centers will be notified this week to make appointments for the second dose.

The second dose may not be administered earlier than 21 days after the initial vaccination.

“There is no maximum interval between the first and second doses, so people don’t need to worry if they are not able to get an appointment for that 21st day,” Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

Residents with appointments will drive through a coned-off area at the Expo Center to reach the vaccination station under the facility’s dome and then will be directed to another location for a mandated period of observation.

Officials hope to deliver as many as 100 doses an hour.

“We are confident that this drive-through delivery model will allow us to serve a large number of patients effectively in a short period of time,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

Residents must certify they received the first dose at one of the two county vaccination centers and must show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record when they arrive for their appointments.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

