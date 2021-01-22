Cloudy Weekend with Overnight Showers/Storms Possible Sunday

As the recent storm system exits to the east, we’ve been dealing with some leftover clouds and drizzle today. That will be the case for this Friday evening too and into the start of the weekend. Some of our southern counties got to see a little sunshine peaking through this afternoon, but the clouds take back over for all tonight. We only drop to around 50 degrees by tomorrow morning. We could see another night/morning with some reduced visibility... areas of fog are expected to develop after midnight and last through the early morning hours tomorrow. Some fog could become dense at times, so slow down and use low-beam headlights if you encounter fog while driving.

Saturday gives us a mostly dry but mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 60s. The chance for some showers driving in from the south with the surge of Gulf moisture comes Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Our best chance for rain will come overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning, so keep an eye on the weather during that timeframe. A good way to do that (especially since it’s overnight) is with the FREE KWTX Weather App. Our line of showers/storms exits from west to east by 9:00 AM Monday, and drier more mild weather should return late Monday through much of next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.