Congresswoman Greene says she has filed articles of impeachment against President Biden

Congresswoman Marjorie Greene says she has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe...
Congresswoman Marjorie Greene says she has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on his second day in office.(Twitter)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congresswoman Marjorie Greene says she has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on his second day in office.

The Georgia congresswoman announced the news in a video on Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying, “We’ll see how this goes.”

She made the promise to file the articles of impeachment last week on Newsmax TV. At the time, Greene said she was doing so due to Biden’s “abuse of power.”

In a statement Thursday, she wrote that Biden is “unfit to hold the office of the Presidency” and that evidence of corruption and collusion on behalf of the Biden family is “clear and compelling.”

The congresswoman, who is also a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, was recently suspended from Twitter due to election fraud claims.

