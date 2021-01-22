Advertisement

Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rejected Ford’s argument that this version of the airbags didn’t need to be replaced.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are different, they’re still like a version in the previous recalls and safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Ford will replace the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home
A CLEAR Alert was issued for Abilene Mojica, 38 (left). Authorities are looking for Angel...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman discontinued
Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died after battling COVID-19.
Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against...
House will deliver Trump impeachment article to Senate Monday
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief