Graduation ceremony held for students at Copperas Cove ‘alternative’ school

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove walked across the stage in a socially-distanced graduation ceremony.

Crossroads High School is an alternative choice school that allows students to have a non-traditional school schedule and experience.

“Our students come from many different backgrounds at home,” said the school’s principal Patrick Crawley. “Some come from broken homes, some are in the Foster Care system,” he said.

One of those students is Michael Rimbert. Doctors found a tumor in his brain that has since snowballed into various health conditions.

“I have migraines as well as I’m very blind,” Rimbert said. “When I went to go do my surgeries, they took out the tumor but when they took out the tumor I ended up getting another disease called Hydrocephalus which is excess fluid in the brain and that’s what causes my migraines,” he explained.

Rimbert’s migraines were so debilitating he couldn’t see the board in class and had to have paper packets made for him to complete assignments so he opted to apply for Crossroads High School and was accepted.

Currently the school only accepts juniors and seniors according to the Crawley.

Rimbert was also working full time while completing his high school education.

“It’s a lot of pride to see these guys make a big success. Many of these students would not have graduated if not for Crossroads,” Crawley said.

Thursday’s graduation ceremony was a socially distanced one. Singular graduates and their families were allowed to walk into to the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School. After their student walks across the stage, the graduate and their family then left making room for the next family.

32 students graduated Wednesday.

