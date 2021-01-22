Advertisement

Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at...
The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is cutting its workforce by more than 1,800 employees.

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.

Instacart says it’s a result of changes in how it works with its partners.

For pickup orders, grocers are increasingly using Instacart’s platform to receive orders but leaning on their own workers, rather than Instacart, to fulfill them.

Instacart added hundreds of thousands of contract workers during the pandemic, but these cuts could show the company is rethinking its relationship with some grocers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Central Texas business owner who entered US Capitol on Jan. 6 arrested
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home
A CLEAR Alert was issued for Abilene Mojica, 38 (left). Authorities are looking for Angel...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman discontinued
Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died after battling COVID-19.
Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues

Latest News

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the Covid variant found in the UK may have a...
Johnson says COVID variant may have higher mortality rate
Austin easily confirmed
Austin confirmed
The Killeen City Council is accepting applications from residents interested in filling the...
Killeen: City Council accepts applications to fill seat left vacant by member’s death