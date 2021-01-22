Killeen: City Council accepts applications to fill seat left vacant by member’s death

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Killeen City Council is accepting applications from residents interested in filling the seat of Dist. 3 Councilman Jim Kilpatrick, 73, who died on Jan. 5 after battling COVID-19.

Kilpatrick’s unexpired term runs through the May 2021 council election.

Qualified applicants must live in Dist. 3, must be U.S. citizens, must be 18 or older and must not have been convicted of a felony.

They must also have lived and been registered to vote in Texas for the previous 12 months and been registered to vote in Dist. 3 for the previous six months.

Applications are available at the City Secretary’s Office in City Hall at 101 North College St., and must be returned to the city secretary no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 12.

The council will interview applicants on Feb. 18.

