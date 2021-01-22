Lawmakers ask for public input for voting maps
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - State lawmakers announced Thursday that they’re seeking input for the redistricting process in the Texas Legislature.
Every ten years, lawmakers use census data to re-draw voting districts in the state.
It’s long been known as a contentious topic. Every map since the 1960′s has been challenged in some way in court, and a group of lawmakers even fled to Oklahoma to prevent a vote on maps they felt were unfair back in 2003.
This year, with COVID-19, residents feared that public input would be limited throughout the process.
Instead, the Texas Senate Redistricting Committee set up a series of virtual public hearings, each one focusing on a different region in the state. Those looking to speak may sign up for a time to join the Zoom call, and make their voices heard.
The virtual hearings will start on Monday, January 25th, and the regions are as follows:
Monday: West Texas
Tuesday: South Texas
Wednesday: North Texas
Thursday: Central Texas
Friday: East Texas
To sign up to speak at the hearings, click here.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.