Lawmakers ask for public input for voting maps

State lawmakers announced Thursday that they’re seeking input for the redistricting process in...
By Robyn Geske
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - State lawmakers announced Thursday that they’re seeking input for the redistricting process in the Texas Legislature.

Every ten years, lawmakers use census data to re-draw voting districts in the state.

It’s long been known as a contentious topic. Every map since the 1960′s has been challenged in some way in court, and a group of lawmakers even fled to Oklahoma to prevent a vote on maps they felt were unfair back in 2003.

This year, with COVID-19, residents feared that public input would be limited throughout the process.

Instead, the Texas Senate Redistricting Committee set up a series of virtual public hearings, each one focusing on a different region in the state. Those looking to speak may sign up for a time to join the Zoom call, and make their voices heard.

The virtual hearings will start on Monday, January 25th, and the regions are as follows:

Monday: West Texas

Tuesday: South Texas

Wednesday: North Texas

Thursday: Central Texas

Friday: East Texas

To sign up to speak at the hearings, click here.

