Advertisement

Mixed finish on Wall Street as worldwide rally takes a pause

Stocks struggled to a mixed finish Friday on Wall Street. (Source: NYSE/file)
Stocks struggled to a mixed finish Friday on Wall Street. (Source: NYSE/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks struggled to a mixed finish Friday on Wall Street, trimming the weekly gain for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq eked out another record high.

Small-company stocks also bounded ahead, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average of big blue-chip stocks fell.

Overseas markets also hit pause on their recent rally as worries mounted about resurgent coronavirus cases in China and weak economic data from Europe.

In the U.S., IBM sank after a weak earnings report.

Treasury yields edged lower and crude oil prices fell.

Even after losing 0.3% Friday the S&P 500 still managed a gain of 1.9% for the week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home
A CLEAR Alert was issued for Abilene Mojica, 38 (left). Authorities are looking for Angel...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman discontinued
Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died after battling COVID-19.
Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues

Latest News

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues
The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at...
Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April
Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Thursday as the earnings reporting season for...
Stocks drift to mixed close; S&P 500 ekes out another record