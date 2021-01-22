Mixed finish on Wall Street as worldwide rally takes a pause

(AP) - Stocks struggled to a mixed finish Friday on Wall Street, trimming the weekly gain for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq eked out another record high.

Small-company stocks also bounded ahead, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average of big blue-chip stocks fell.

Overseas markets also hit pause on their recent rally as worries mounted about resurgent coronavirus cases in China and weak economic data from Europe.

In the U.S., IBM sank after a weak earnings report.

Treasury yields edged lower and crude oil prices fell.

Even after losing 0.3% Friday the S&P 500 still managed a gain of 1.9% for the week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.