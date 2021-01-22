More Clouds This Weekend With Some Rain/Storms

Despite a cold front inching through the area today, the front won’t give us sunny skies, unfortunately, and the clouds and rain chances hang around in the forecast through the weekend. Morning temperatures Saturday in the low 50s should only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs. We’ll potentially have some Saturday morning fog but the potential for showers remains low, only near 30%. In fact, most of the day Saturday may remain dry! Another potential for rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’re not terribly confident on when the best rain chances are Sunday. We could see rain at any point during the day, more than likely in the afternoon, but daytime rain chances are capped near about 40%. Better rain chances and storm chances arrive late Sunday night and Monday morning, likely from midnight to around 9 AM. Although we could see a few strong storms during this time frame, the severe weather chances are relatively low. After Monday’s front moves through, we’ll have a mostly dry week with another front moving through Wednesday.

