Morning Fog, Rain, And Cold Front

Friday’s weather will a bit on the weird side thanks to a combination of fog, rain, and an arriving cold front helping to drop temperatures. We’ll start out with the fog and rain. Fog may be locally dense at times, especially east of I-35 and in the Brazos Valley. Fog should stick around through at least 9 AM and will gradually dissipate as we approach the lunch hour. We also have scattered light rain moving through and that’ll likely be around through sunrise. Once today’s front pushes the rain to our south, rain chances will drop from 40% to 10% by 11 AM with rain chances staying near 10% through the afternoon. The potential for a few isolated light showers returns to the forecast tonight. Temperatures today will vary wildly thanks to the front. We’ll all start out in the low-to-mid 50s, but with today’s front expected to be south of Highway 84 by midday, lunch time temperatures behind the front will be in the mid-to-upper 50s while temperatures ahead of the front should be in the low-to-mid 60s. With the front clearing the area before the end of the afternoon, 3 PM temperatures will likely range from the low 50s to the low-to-mid 60s. Today’s warmest temperatures are expected in Milam, Robertson, and Leon County.

Friday’s front won’t give us sunny skies, unfortunately, and the clouds and rain chances hang around in the forecast through the weekend. Morning temperatures Saturday in the low 50s should only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs. We’ll potentially have some Saturday morning fog but the potential for showers remains low, only near 30%. In fact, most of the day Saturday may remain dry! Another potential for rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’re not terribly confident on when the best rain chances are Sunday. We could see rain at any point during the day, more than likely in the afternoon, but daytime rain chances are capped near about 40%. Better rain chances and storm chances arrive late Sunday night and Monday morning, likely from midnight to around 9 AM. Although we could see a few strong storms during this time frame, the severe weather chances are relatively low. After Monday’s front moves through, we’ll have a mostly dry week with another front moving through Wednesday.

