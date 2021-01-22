Advertisement

State vaccine tracking map shows virtually no available doses in Central Texas

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWTX) - A Department of State Health and Human Services map that helps Texans track COVID-19 vaccine availability shows most vaccine providers in Bell and McLennan Counties have no available doses.

According to the state, 36,350 vaccine doses have been shipped to Bell and McLennan counties, with 18,900 going to Bell and 17,450 to McLennan as of Thursday morning.

The data also show of those, 30,368 have been administered between the two counties leaving just 5,982 available.

Dozens of providers Thursday told KWTX they don’t have any on hand.

Those that did have available vaccines were the four hub sites between the two counties which have already been claimed through waiting lists.

The McLennan County Health District hub site is set to get 1,500 vaccine doses a week.

“Ultimately the 1,500 doses allotted to the health district that we’re getting is nowhere near enough to meet the demand we’re seeing in our community,” Waco Mayor Dylan Meek said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Public Health District hub gets 3,900 doses a week.

A few other sites with doses left said the supply has been earmarked for their employees or their regular patients.

Across the region most counties have only been provided a few hundred doses with exceptions in Hamilton, Coryell, Hill, Navarro and Milam counties, which have received a little more than 1,000 doses.

Coryell Health in Gatesville was recently designated a hub site as well, though Thursday opted for a waiting list system to get it administered.

So far Bell and McLennan counties have run into problems getting people registered for its hub site doses, something Meek says they’re working on.

“Over a 36-hour period from Sunday to Monday our call center received almost 20,000 calls. I have heard the many frustrations with the clinic registration process and I want you to know we are listening and continually looking at ways to make the process better.”

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

(Paul J. Gately contributed to this story)

