Stocks drift to mixed close; S&P 500 ekes out another record

(AP) - Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Thursday as the earnings reporting season for U.S. companies ramped into higher gear.

The S&P 500 edged up just one point, enough to mark another record high.

The Dow and other market measures fell, as did most stocks.

Insurer Travelers jumped after reporting a stronger-than-expected profit, as most companies have been doing so far in this earnings season.

United Airlines fell after reporting a worse loss than analysts had expected.

Economic reports were mixed, including one showing 900,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Treasury yields continued to move higher.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.