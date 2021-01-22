Texas National Guard sergeant dies in Kuwait

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX)] – Texas National Guard Staff Sgt. Timothy Luke Manchester, 34, of Austin, has died while deployed to Kuwait as part of the 36th Infantry Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion.

Manchester died on Wednesday at Camp Arifan, Kuwait in what the military described only as a non-combat related incident.

No further details were provided.

The incident is under investigation.

“We are devastated by the loss of one of our own,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general for Texas.

“In this profession, we always know in the back of our mind that this is a possibility, but we hope it never comes to pass. The entire Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to Staff Sgt. Manchester’s family and loved ones he leaves behind. We are also keeping his fellow service members in our thoughts and prayers who are still overseas mourning the loss of their brother in arms.”

Manchester joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2018 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The 36th Infantry Division took over command of the U.S. Army’s Task Force Spartan last year in Kuwait.

About 600 members of the unit are on a 10-month deployment to the region.

