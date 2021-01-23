Advertisement

Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that...
This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. One person died, and two were critically injured. The cause of the rollover is under investigation. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)(Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A Las Vegas-based tour bus heading to the Grand Canyon rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, killing one person and critically injuring two others, authorities said.

The cause of the wreck around noon Friday was not yet known, said Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t clear if any other vehicle was involved. A photo from the sheriff’s office showed the bus on its side on a curving road, with no snow or rain in the remote area.

There were 48 people on the bus, including the driver, authorities said. After the crash, 44 people were sent to Kingman Regional Medical Center, including two flown by medical helicopter, spokeswoman Teri Williams said. All the others were treated for minor injuries, she said.

Mortensen said two people were critically injured.

The bus was heading to Grand Canyon West, about 2 1/2 hours from Las Vegas and outside the boundaries of the national park. The tourist destination sits on the Hualapai reservation and is best known for the Skywalk, a glass bridge that juts out 70 feet (21 meters) from the canyon walls and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) below.

Before the pandemic, about 1 million people a year visited Grand Canyon West, mostly through tours booked out of Las Vegas. The Hualapai reservation includes 108 miles (174 kilometers) of the Grand Canyon’s western rim. In addition to the Skywalk, it has helicopter tours, horseback rides and a one-day whitewater rafting trip on the Colorado River.

The Hualapai reservation also has a road to the Colorado River where rafters who have permits through the national park can get on and off trips.

It’s also near where four Chinese nationals died in 2016 when their van collided with a Dallas Cowboys staff bus headed to a preseason promotional stop in Las Vegas.

In 2009, a tour bus carrying Chinese nationals overturned on U.S. 93 near the Hoover Dam, killing several people and injuring others. The group was returning from a trip to Grand Canyon.

Federal investigators cited driver inattention as the probable cause of the crash. The bus driver was attempting to fix a problem with airflow through his door before the crash and became distracted, then veered off the road and overcorrected before crossing a median and overturning. Most of the passengers were ejected. The tour guide and six Chinese tourists were killed.

John MacDonald, a spokesman for the Hualapai tribe, did not immediately have any further information about Friday’s wreck. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said he didn’t immediately have more details about the crash or about NTSB involvement.

A spokeswoman for Grand Canyon West did not immediately return messages seeking more information.

___

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff. Associated Press reporters Ken Ritter and Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas, Terry Tang in Phoenix and AP/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps member Sam Metz in Carson City, Nevada, contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home
A CLEAR Alert was issued for Abilene Mojica, 38 (left). Authorities are looking for Angel...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman discontinued
Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died after battling COVID-19.
Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues

Latest News

Friday, members of the community stepped up to help by donating lawnmowers and other lawn care...
Support continues to flow for local family that lost everything to house fire
Local public health district officials are trying to balance demand for first and second doses...
Local health districts try to balance demand for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses
A frame grab from bodycam video that shows the officer pointing a Taser at Patrick Warren, Sr.
Release of bodycam video of deadly local police shooting ‘insensitive,’ family says
Wrap Technologies makes the device called the BolaWrap, which was demonstrated to Temple police...
Maker of restraint device follows deadly shooting involving local officer