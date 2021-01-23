Advertisement

Famed cartoonist Ron Campbell dies at 81

Ron Campbell, Australian artist, animator, cartoonist, author and director, has died. He was 81.
Ron Campbell, Australian artist, animator, cartoonist, author and director, has died. He was 81.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA STAFF
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ron Campbell, Australian artist, animator, cartoonist, author and director, has died. He was 81.

Campbell’s business partner Scott Segalbaum announced his death.

“Ron was a dear friend and my business partner for over a decade,” Segalbaum said in a statement. “His death leaves a huge void.”

Campbell helped make cartoons from 1958 to 2008. He was behind the animation for cartoons from “Scooby-Doo, Where are You!” and “The Jetsons” to “The Flintstones.”

He also drew “The Smurfs,” “Rugrats,” “Yellow Submarine” and “Ed, Edd n Eddy.”

In February 2020, Campbell made a stop in Montgomery for a for a pop art show.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Thousands of National Guardsman were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest...
Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Latest News

A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S....
FBI: Texan charged in Capitol riot tweeted ‘Assassinate AOC’
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei...
2,600 arrested at protests demanding Navalny’s release
The legendary TV and radio host died on Saturday at the age of 87. (Source: CNN)
Larry King's final sign off from Larry King Live