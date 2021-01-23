COVID-19 claims one more life, 70 new cases in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of one more McLennan County resident, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The death include a 69-year-old white male.

The loss of this individual brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 342 in McLennan County.

Seventy new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

Age ranges in years of COVID-19 cases. -Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (Waco-McLennan County Health District)

The county reported 940 estimated active cases of the virus Saturday and 21,375 patients which have recovered.

127 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 29 are on ventilators.

