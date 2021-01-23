Advertisement

COVID-19 claims one more life, 70 new cases in Central Texas

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her protective equipment to check on her patient in a COVID-19 unit.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of one more McLennan County resident, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The death include a 69-year-old white male.

The loss of this individual brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 342 in McLennan County.

Seventy new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

Age ranges in years of COVID-19 cases. -Waco-McLennan County Public Health District
Age ranges in years of COVID-19 cases. -Waco-McLennan County Public Health District(Waco-McLennan County Health District)

The county reported 940 estimated active cases of the virus Saturday and 21,375 patients which have recovered.

127 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 29 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Thousands of National Guardsman were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest...
Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Latest News

Local public health district officials are trying to balance demand for first and second doses...
Local health districts try to balance demand for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses
The post-holiday COVID-19 surge appeared to be subsiding Friday in Central Texas, but the death...
COVID-19 surge subsides in Central Texas, death toll rises, vaccines remain elusive
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine