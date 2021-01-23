Advertisement

Former Baylor Lady Bear preparing for her second WNBA season

By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor alum, Lauren Cox, is preparing for her second season with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

Lauren spoke with members of the media on Friday and expressed how challenging her first year in the league was. Lauren tested positive for COVID-19 at the start and later suffered a knee injury.

Cox said she is looking forward to the season ahead. Meanwhile, she’s been watching her old team and had some advice for them as they deal with playing during the pandemic.

“Just focus on the main goal, which is always winning a championship. First to win the Big 12 championship and then a national championship. So, if you just stay focused on that goal and just keep working harder and harder every day towards that goal, that’s how you stay on track.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home
A CLEAR Alert was issued for Abilene Mojica, 38 (left). Authorities are looking for Angel...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman discontinued
Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died after battling COVID-19.
Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues

Latest News

La Vega vs China Spring 1-22-2021
La Vega wins physical match up with China Spring
Lauren Cox gives advice to her former team
Former Baylor Lady Bear prepares for her second WNBA season
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
China Spring senior at practice.
With Mom in Mind: China Spring senior reaches goal of playing D-I basketball