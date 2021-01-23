Former Baylor Lady Bear preparing for her second WNBA season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor alum, Lauren Cox, is preparing for her second season with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

Lauren spoke with members of the media on Friday and expressed how challenging her first year in the league was. Lauren tested positive for COVID-19 at the start and later suffered a knee injury.

Cox said she is looking forward to the season ahead. Meanwhile, she’s been watching her old team and had some advice for them as they deal with playing during the pandemic.

“Just focus on the main goal, which is always winning a championship. First to win the Big 12 championship and then a national championship. So, if you just stay focused on that goal and just keep working harder and harder every day towards that goal, that’s how you stay on track.”

