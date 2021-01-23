Fort Hood commander reinstates command sergeant major

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Fort Hood and III Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Pat White has reinstated the post’s Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne III, who was temporarily suspended in December over allegations of use of “unprofessional language” toward subordinates in an incident unrelated to other ongoing investigations of III Corps and Fort Hood.

U.S. Army Forces Command, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., the major Army command that includes III Corps, concluded its investigation Friday and determined Burgoyne’s language was not unprofessional and that he didn’t exhibit “counterproductive leadership.”

“Command Sgt. Maj. Burgoyne is a tough leader who cares about every soldier in his formation. I have faith in his leadership, and I know his soldiers are his top priority,” White said.

Burgoyne is a Louisiana native who graduated from Central Texas College and joined the Army in December of 1992 after serving in the Louisiana National Guard.

