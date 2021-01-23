Gloomy Weather Stays with Scattered Storms Sunday Night

It’ll be gloomy this evening with temperatures in the upper 50′s. Spotty rain starts up by 10pm, and will stay with us through Sunday morning. We’ll also have fog Sunday morning so be prepared for lower visibilities if out on the roads, especially in rural areas. Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon and evening as our next cold front will be approaching the area. The best rain chances arrive late at night as the front moves in, bringing storms to the area. Some storms may have gusty winds with them, but the best chance for severe weather stays north of us.

The storms move out around 9am Monday, after which we’ll have gorgeous weather the rest of the day with sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s. Sunshine and highs in the mid 70′s will be had on Tuesday, before north winds cool us down into the low 60′s on Wednesday and the upper 50′s Thursday. However, highs look to be mild in the mid 60′s heading into next weekend.

