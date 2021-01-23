Advertisement

La Vega wins physical match up with China Spring

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The La Vega boys basketball team has now won nine straight games after taking care of District rival China Spring.

It was a fast, physical, and overall competitive match up between the District 18-4A rivals.

La Vega had the lead for almost the entire game, but it was never a comfortable lead.

Each time the Pirates would start to pull away, China Spring would go on a run of its own to keep the game within a basket or two.

La Vega was able to finish down the stretch, winning 62-56.

