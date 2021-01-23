Local fire department mourns the loss of their own

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Donny Garner passed away from cancer, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Garner worked in Texas all of his life staying close to the Central Texas area and even was honored with the KWTX Be Remarkable Recipient Award.

He was the first person to receive this honor in McLennan County.

Garner was hired by the Waco Fire Department in 1974 and worked for Waco for 3 years, at which point he continued his firefighting career at Bellmead fire department.

He retired from Bellmead Fire after 20 years but continued to service as a volunteer firefighter at Bellmead Fire Dept and later at Leroy – Axtell Fire Rescue

Garner then worked at multiple ambulance services in Waco as a paramedic for 23 years.

In August of 2020 Donny completed 50 years in the fire service.

On top of all that Danny Garner served as a Deacon at Oak Law Baptist church and later at Bellmead First Baptist.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 E. Loop 340, Bellmead, TX 76705. and will be livestreamed on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook page.

The burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

