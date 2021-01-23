Local health districts try to balance demand for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses

(KWTX) – The Bell and Waco-McLennan County public health districts are trying to balance demand for first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Bell County Health District has administered more than 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at sites in Temple and Killeen and the Waco-McLennan County Health District has administered more than 3,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Now, weeks in, people are starting to look for their second dose.

“We will be contacting them directly, whether it be through email or phone,” Waco-McLennan County Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.

“They have provided us with that information to let them know that we can schedule them for that next appointment. So they don’t have to worry about hoping they get in with other people who are getting their first dose.”

Bell County is planning to offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Bell Expo Center on Feb. 3.

McLennan County will continue to administer all vaccinations at the Waco Convention Center.

But officials say it’s going to be a balancing act of taking appointments for people who need their first dose and those needing to complete their vaccination.

“At this point, we are still working with our registration system, we’re still working with our call center to make sure everyone is up to speed and what will be the best way to contact people,” Craine said.

Each county says it’s counting on shipments of doses to arrive to make sure everything goes as planned.

“We just have to keep an open mind, we have to be patient,” Craine said.

“We’re just letting people know when we don’t have vaccines, we don’t. When we do have it, we are going to let people know.”

