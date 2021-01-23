Advertisement

Local health districts try to balance demand for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local public health district officials are trying to balance demand for first and second doses...
Local public health district officials are trying to balance demand for first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. (CNN/file)(Source: CNN)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) – The Bell and Waco-McLennan County public health districts are trying to balance demand for first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Bell County Health District has administered more than 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at sites in Temple and Killeen and the Waco-McLennan County Health District has administered more than 3,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Now, weeks in, people are starting to look for their second dose.

“We will be contacting them directly, whether it be through email or phone,” Waco-McLennan County Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.

“They have provided us with that information to let them know that we can schedule them for that next appointment. So they don’t have to worry about hoping they get in with other people who are getting their first dose.”

Bell County is planning to offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Bell Expo Center on Feb. 3.

McLennan County will continue to administer all vaccinations at the Waco Convention Center.

But officials say it’s going to be a balancing act of taking appointments for people who need their first dose and those needing to complete their vaccination.

“At this point, we are still working with our registration system, we’re still working with our call center to make sure everyone is up to speed and what will be the best way to contact people,” Craine said.

Each county says it’s counting on shipments of doses to arrive to make sure everything goes as planned.

“We just have to keep an open mind, we have to be patient,” Craine said.

“We’re just letting people know when we don’t have vaccines, we don’t. When we do have it, we are going to let people know.”

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home
A CLEAR Alert was issued for Abilene Mojica, 38 (left). Authorities are looking for Angel...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman discontinued
Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died after battling COVID-19.
Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues

Latest News

The post-holiday COVID-19 surge appeared to be subsiding Friday in Central Texas, but the death...
COVID-19 surge subsides in Central Texas, death toll rises, vaccines remain elusive
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, places his hand over his heart...
Coronavirus guidelines now the rule at White House