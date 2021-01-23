Advertisement

Low Rain Chances Saturday... Better Rain & Storm Chances Sunday

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Saturday gives us a mostly dry but mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 60s. The chance for some showers driving in from the south with the surge of Gulf moisture comes Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Our best chance for rain will come overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning, so keep an eye on the weather during that timeframe. A good way to do that (especially since it’s overnight) is with the FREE KWTX Weather App. Our line of showers/storms exits from west to east by 9:00 AM Monday, and drier more mild weather should return late Monday through much of next week.

