Advertisement

Minister posts words of encouragement to area residents amid pandemic

By Julie Hays
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A local minister and motivational speaker is using his social media platforms to keep people encouraged and hopeful as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its first full year of interruption in Central Texas.

George Stricklin, known to his followers as Minister Slugger, has started uploading what he calls the inspirational word of the day; a short video offering hope and encouragement to followers.

“These are dark times we are living in,” Stricklin said.

“I know what it’s like to lose hope and to deal with depression and that’s why I do it because I want to be that inspiration for someone else to keep going, especially during these strenuous times because people are losing loved ones, they’re losing jobs,” Stricklin said.

It’s a calling Stricklin has heard for many years, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stricklin graduated from Marlin High School in 1996.

He became a minister in 2003 and was ordained in 2007 under the leadership of Dr. Gaylon Foreman at Carver Park Baptist Church in Waco.

During that time period in 2005, he also opened a photography, videography and DJ services company called Soul Fishing Media.

In 2012 he took his message of hope to 94.5 The Beat through a radio ministry.

He says uploading daily videos of encouragement is just another way to try and reach those who are feeling down and out.

“What keeps me motivated is knowing that there are people out there who depend on hearing what God will say through me.”

Captain Billy Whizzbang’s liked what Stricklin was doing so much, the Waco restsaurant teamed up with him over the last week to sponsor the segment and give away meals.

“To celebrate our collaboration, we gave away 10 free lunches because we understand now more than ever, in these times, people need all the hope and encouragement they need.” Stricklin said.

(Follow George Stricklin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter under @ministerslugger)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home
A CLEAR Alert was issued for Abilene Mojica, 38 (left). Authorities are looking for Angel...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman discontinued
Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died after battling COVID-19.
Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues

Latest News

Wrap Technologies makes the device called the BolaWrap, which was demonstrated to Temple police...
Maker of restraint device follows deadly shooting involving local officer
Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne III.
Fort Hood commander reinstates command sergeant major
The post-holiday COVID-19 surge appeared to be subsiding Friday in Central Texas, but the death...
COVID-19 surge subsides in Central Texas, death toll rises, vaccines remain elusive
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium