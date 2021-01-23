Minister posts words of encouragement to area residents amid pandemic

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A local minister and motivational speaker is using his social media platforms to keep people encouraged and hopeful as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its first full year of interruption in Central Texas.

George Stricklin, known to his followers as Minister Slugger, has started uploading what he calls the inspirational word of the day; a short video offering hope and encouragement to followers.

“These are dark times we are living in,” Stricklin said.

“I know what it’s like to lose hope and to deal with depression and that’s why I do it because I want to be that inspiration for someone else to keep going, especially during these strenuous times because people are losing loved ones, they’re losing jobs,” Stricklin said.

It’s a calling Stricklin has heard for many years, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stricklin graduated from Marlin High School in 1996.

He became a minister in 2003 and was ordained in 2007 under the leadership of Dr. Gaylon Foreman at Carver Park Baptist Church in Waco.

During that time period in 2005, he also opened a photography, videography and DJ services company called Soul Fishing Media.

In 2012 he took his message of hope to 94.5 The Beat through a radio ministry.

He says uploading daily videos of encouragement is just another way to try and reach those who are feeling down and out.

“What keeps me motivated is knowing that there are people out there who depend on hearing what God will say through me.”

Captain Billy Whizzbang’s liked what Stricklin was doing so much, the Waco restsaurant teamed up with him over the last week to sponsor the segment and give away meals.

“To celebrate our collaboration, we gave away 10 free lunches because we understand now more than ever, in these times, people need all the hope and encouragement they need.” Stricklin said.

(Follow George Stricklin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter under @ministerslugger)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.