Advertisement

NYT: Trump considered using DOJ attorney to undo Georgia election

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump considered using the Department of Justice to undo Georgia’s election results, according to a New York Times report.

The report says that DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced Trump to remove then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Clark allegedly told Rosen that Trump was going to have Clark replace him. Clark would then move to keep Congress from certifying the election results.

According to the newspaper, leadership at the DOJ said they would all resign if Rosen were fired, which helped sway Trump from removing him.

Clark told the New York Times that its story had unspecified inaccuracies.

He added that all his official communications were consistent with the law.

Trump declined to comment. The DOJ has not returned CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home
A CLEAR Alert was issued for Abilene Mojica, 38 (left). Authorities are looking for Angel...
Alert issued for missing Texas woman discontinued
Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died after battling COVID-19.
Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues

Latest News

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot drawing
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot drawing
Future licensing of Texas plumbers uncertain
Texas plumbers