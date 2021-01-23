Advertisement

Release of bodycam video of deadly local police shooting ‘insensitive,’ family says

A frame grab from bodycam video that shows the officer pointing a Taser at Patrick Warren, Sr.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Family members of a Killeen man whom an officer shot and killed said the unexpected release of video of the shooting re-traumatized them.

Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year department veteran, shot Patrick Warren, Sr., 52, after responding at around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 10 to a home in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in Killeen after police received a call requesting a mental health officer.

On Tuesday the Killeen Police Department released the video from Contreras’ bodycam.

Warren’s son, Patrick Warren, Jr., said Killeen police did not give his family a warning before releasing the footage to the public.

He said they were in a department store buying clothes for their father’s funeral when they looked up at a TV and saw the Killeen police press conference and the video of his father being killed.

“In public seeing that and seeing that for the first time and seeing my dad gasping for air and taking his last breath, it’s stuff you don’t forget. It’s insensitive,” he said.

He said on Jan. 9, the day before the shooting, his father stood on the street outside his house shouting “glory” and “Hallelujah”.

Warren said the entire weekend his father insisted that his unusual behavior was the result of “a spiritual attack.”

“There are people who go to church and people of the faith who understand there’s a spiritual side to things,” Warren said.

“Sometimes people will say they’re under attack but they don’t mean physically. They mean spiritually,” he said.

He said his family made multiple calls to police to help get his father off the street for his own safety.

Eventually a Killeen police officer gave the family a phone number to call a Bell County Sheriff’s Department mental health resource deputy.

The family said the officer showed up and was able to take him to AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen.

Warren Jr. said they were told his father would be held for 72 hours, but he was released the same night and left to wander home alone, apparently returning home at around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.

He said the next day when the family called for a mental health resource officer again, Contreras was dispatched instead because the deputy who responded the day before wasn’t on duty.

Warren, Jr. can be heard in the video released by Killeen police warning the officer as he walked into the house not to use any guns.

Contreras walked back outside the home and was waiting in the front yard for the second officer dispatched on the call to arrive when Warren, Sr. came out of the front door and approached, waving his hands in the air and ignoring the officer’s commands to lie down.

Contreras used a Taser in an attempt to subdue Warren without success, and ultimately dropped the stun gun and fired three shots from his service weapon.

Warren was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died.

“How do you wake up and the person you’ve been with for over 30 years is no longer here,” his son said.

“And it’s not something you could’ve prepared for...it’s kind of like it was snatched from you,” he said.

Warren said while he believes officer Contreras may have made a mistake, he insists the officer should be fired and arrested for accountability’s sake.

The Warren family has made funeral arrangements for Warren from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30 at the JR Mitchell Funeral Home in Fort Worth.

Warren will be buried in Bryan.

