Support continues to flow for local family that lost everything to house fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Community support continues to flow for a Waco family that lost everything in an early-morning house fire including the equipment they use in their lawn care business.

The 10 members of the extended family, almost all of them battling COVID-19, escaped with their lives but little else from their burning house a week ago thanks to the one adult resident who didn’t have the virus and could smell the smoke.

A hastily organized community effort raised more than $3,000, which was presented to the family earlier this week.

University High School graduates and staff members launched the online fundraising effort to help the residents, who lost virtually everything in the fire, which broke out in the home shared by Francisca Torres, her husband Adrian Ramirez and their 15-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter; Delmi Rivera, his wife and their grown daughters Bianca Rivera and Edelmara Rivera; Edelmara’s 14-month-old son, and her boyfriend.

Friday, members of the community stepped up to help by donating lawnmowers and other lawn care equipment to make sure the family can get back to business.

The people who made the donation did not want to be identified, because they didn’t want to receive any credit saying they just wanted to help where they can.

“It means a lot because we are going to start our business again,” Delmi Rivera said.

“That makes me feel so happy, so happy because that’s my support for my family.”

Donations are still being accepted through Waco Realtor Roman Novian who has partnered with University High School to help support the family.

Donations may be made through Novian on his Facebook page or by contacting University High School.

