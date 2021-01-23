Texas Supermarket H-E-B, now ranks in top ten largest private companies
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas supermarket chain H-E-B, moves from the No. 25th spot to claim the No. 9 spot according to Forbes Magazine annual ranking of America’s largest private companies in 2020.
The Forbes article states that the San Antonio-based supermarket chain which has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico, takes the No. 9 spot with estimated revenues of $31.2 billion.
For the larger Texas cities, H-E-B provides their Central Market grocery store which competes with the popular Whole Foods stores to provide shoppers with specialty items not found in the H-E-B stores.
Forbes adds that the family-owned company is run by Chairman and CEO Charles Butt, who is the grandson of founder Florence Butt.
