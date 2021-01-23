Advertisement

Texas Supermarket H-E-B, now ranks in top ten largest private companies

H-E-B, the San Antonio-based supermarket chain which has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico, takes...
H-E-B, the San Antonio-based supermarket chain which has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico, takes the No. 9 spot with estimated revenues of $31.2 billion.(H-E-B Company)
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas supermarket chain H-E-B, moves from the No. 25th spot to claim the No. 9 spot according to Forbes Magazine annual ranking of America’s largest private companies in 2020.

The Forbes article states that the San Antonio-based supermarket chain which has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico, takes the No. 9 spot with estimated revenues of $31.2 billion.

For the larger Texas cities, H-E-B provides their Central Market grocery store which competes with the popular Whole Foods stores to provide shoppers with specialty items not found in the H-E-B stores.

Forbes adds that the family-owned company is run by Chairman and CEO Charles Butt, who is the grandson of founder Florence Butt.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Thousands of National Guardsman were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest...
Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
COVID-19 claims one more life, 70 new cases in Central Texas
Donny Garner passed away from cancer, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Local fire department mourns the loss of their own
Future licensing of Texas plumbers uncertain
Texas plumbers
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast