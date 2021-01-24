A Fort Hood Unit is stepping up to the challenge to put people first.

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood took part in team-building exercises earlier this week as part of the unit’s rifles competition and the Army’s “people first” initiative.

Colonel Kevin D. Bradley, commander 3rd Cavalry Regiment, says exercises like this have been designed to emphasize team building and cohesiveness within the unit.

The 3rd cavalry regiment has set up rifle competitions where soldiers and leaders can spend more time in a less formal but competitive environment.

“You get to know them on a deeper level than just working together and knowing their family knowing their situation because everyone comes from different backgrounds different parts of the country. So, the People first gives me a new way to connect with my Soldiers and gain their trust,” said Sergeant Robert Wallace.

Each month the competition will be dedicated to a different operation carried out by the 3rd Cavalry Regiment troops over the years from the Mexican-American War through Operation Inherent Resolve.

The competition will culminate with the “Brave Rifles Week” during the 3rd Cavalry Regiment 175th Birthday May 17-23.