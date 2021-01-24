Advertisement

Baylor overcomes largest deficit of the season to beat OSU

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team is coming back from Stillwater, OK with a perfect record, but it wasn’t smooth sailing.

The Cowboys, coming off an upset win over #9 Kansas, came out firing.

OSU led Baylor by as much as nine in the first half - the largest deficit the Bears have faced this season (prev. 4).

With under 10 minutes left in the game, Jared Butler and the Bears turned it on.

Butler connected on three triples in three consecutive possessions as part of a 19-1 run.

Baylor closed out strong, winning 81-66.

The Bears are a perfect 15-0. They host Kansas State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Thousands of National Guardsman were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest...
Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium

Latest News

La Vega vs China Spring 1-22-2021
La Vega wins physical match up with China Spring
Lauren Cox gives advice to her former team
Former Baylor Lady Bear preparing for her second WNBA season
Lauren Cox gives advice to her former team
Former Baylor Lady Bear prepares for her second WNBA season
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86