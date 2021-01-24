Baylor overcomes largest deficit of the season to beat OSU

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team is coming back from Stillwater, OK with a perfect record, but it wasn’t smooth sailing.

The Cowboys, coming off an upset win over #9 Kansas, came out firing.

OSU led Baylor by as much as nine in the first half - the largest deficit the Bears have faced this season (prev. 4).

With under 10 minutes left in the game, Jared Butler and the Bears turned it on.

Butler connected on three triples in three consecutive possessions as part of a 19-1 run.

Baylor closed out strong, winning 81-66.

The Bears are a perfect 15-0. They host Kansas State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.