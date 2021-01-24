First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Coryell County

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County opened its first COVID-19 vaccine hub after receiving almost a-thousand doses Saturday.

Coryell Health staff and volunteers helped vaccinate hundreds of Central Texans at the Gatesville civic center. County officials say all appointments have been filled for the clinic and there’s no availability at this time. Moving forward, CEO David Byrom says they’re not sure when exactly they’ll receive more vaccines, but says they’ll be ready when the time comes.

“We will expect them next week,” he said.

“I honestly can’t tell you the time frame. Everybody’s working on the fly. I like to say that while we’re flying this plane, we’re continuing to put it together as we go. So, we continue to watch for those changing variables.”

Officials say once more vaccines arrive, people can visit Coryell Health’s website to make appointments.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.