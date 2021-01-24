Advertisement

First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Coryell County

Coryell County opened its first coronavirus vaccine hub after receiving almost a-thousand doses...
Coryell County opened its first coronavirus vaccine hub after receiving almost a-thousand doses Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County opened its first COVID-19 vaccine hub after receiving almost a-thousand doses Saturday.

Coryell Health staff and volunteers helped vaccinate hundreds of Central Texans at the Gatesville civic center. County officials say all appointments have been filled for the clinic and there’s no availability at this time. Moving forward, CEO David Byrom says they’re not sure when exactly they’ll receive more vaccines, but says they’ll be ready when the time comes.

“We will expect them next week,” he said.

“I honestly can’t tell you the time frame. Everybody’s working on the fly. I like to say that while we’re flying this plane, we’re continuing to put it together as we go. So, we continue to watch for those changing variables.”

Officials say once more vaccines arrive, people can visit Coryell Health’s website to make appointments.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Thousands of National Guardsman were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest...
Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium

Latest News

Friends and supporters of Patrick Warren Sr., the man who was killed in an officer involved...
Killeen: Vigil held for local man killed in officer involved shooting
The FCSO Sheriff said, personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
COVID-19 claims one more life, 70 new cases in Central Texas
Donny Garner passed away from cancer, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Local fire department mourns the loss of their own