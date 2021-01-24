Advertisement

Killeen: Black community leaders host ‘day of action’

Black Community Day of Action in Killeen
Black Community Day of Action in Killeen(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Members of Killeen’s Black community held a Black Community Day of Action on Saturday.

The group, led by the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol and Rifle Club marched around the city chanting as part of a unity walk.

Later on they hosted a voter registration drive to increase the number of Black Killeenites registered to vote in the city’s municipal election this May.

Organizers, on Saturday, were also shopping around a petition to end the police use of no-knock raids in Killeen.

The brother of Marvin Guy spoke on the issue during the event. Guy has been in the Bell County jail for more than 6 years awaiting trial. He is accused of shooting and killing a Killeen detective when police raided his home unannounced.

Killeen Police Department has since banned the use of no-knock raids for cases only involving drugs. The practice will still be used for other cases.

“We want no knock raids banned because it’s bad for our city, it’s bad for our community and it’s bad for the police officers as well,” said Travis Johnson, of the organizers of the event.

The group also highlighted the recent killing of Patrick Warren Sr. by Killen Police officer Reynaldo Contreras while Warren was suffering a mental episode.

Phyllis Jones, a community leader and host of the radio show KISS Community Connections 103.1 KISS FM said she and other community leaders are working to create a mental health taskforce.

“We are talking about mental health now so that we begin to dive into that issue and get our African American men to come out and talk about it because then we can heal,” Jones said.

