Killeen Police need your help to identify suspects in aggravated robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery of a Valero Gas Station located at 1104 W Rancier Ave Saturday morning around 4:31 am.

Police say, multiple black males entered the store and one male went behind the counter with a gun and demanded money. One of the suspects shot the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects took money from the store and fled in a gold colored 4-door car.

The shooting victim was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Facebook post included a description of all of the suspects: “

- The first suspect was wearing a multi-colored beanie hat, eye glasses and had a red hooded sweatshirt with “Texas State” on the front.

- The second suspect was wearing a red do-rag on his head and appears to have long hair. The second suspect has a beard and was wearing a red plaid jacket with a hood and a purple shirt with yellow writing on the front.

- The third suspect was wearing a gray beanie and has a beard. The third suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black shirt with a cross necklace.

-The fourth suspect was wearing a black jacket over a shirt with yellow writing on the front. The fourth suspect has long hair and was wearing a bandana style mask over his face.”

Killeen detectives are asking anyone who may information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information provided is confidential and anonymous and may lead to a reward of $1,000 in cash, police say.

